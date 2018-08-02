Details emerge for anticipated Oasis Park grand opening

Queen Creek Town Council Wednesday, Aug. 1 approved new ramada names for the anticipated opening of the Mansel Carter Oasis Park in the Town of Queen Creek.

The ramada names were approved by Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant and Julia Wheatley.

They were all present at the meeting.

The original agenda had ramada rental rates listed and set for approval. It was amended to be removed, because of a rule that requires public review for 60 days before consideration. It is lined up to be placed on the Oct. 3 consent agenda.

Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, is named after a businessman and prospector, who was also known as “Man of the Mountain.”

In the early 1900s, he moved near San Tan Mountains to take a chance on gold mining. Mr. Carter died in 1987 of cancer at the age of 85. He was named an “Arizona Legend.”

Construction on the 48-acre park began constructing last summer. The Oasis sits on the corner of Sossaman and Ocotillo in the heart of the Town of Queen Creek.

Eight ramadas are in the works with six at 460 square feet and two at 1,000 square feet. The new names are:

Large peninsula ramadas — bluegill and sunfish

Small peninsula ramada — perch

Three ramadas by the splash pads — bass, trout and catfish

Ramada near the playground — pike

Ramada on the northwest shore of the lake — grayling

At the June 12 Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee meeting, staffers discussed and opted for a naming theme in relation to lakes and popular Arizona game fish, records show.

Queen Creek Public Information Officer, Constance Halonen-Wilson, contends the community is hotly anticipating the new community park.

“We’re really excited about this new community park,” she said. “Not only does it serve a need with the added ballfield, it is also the town’s first fishing lake, which is very exciting.”

In its first year, fishing will be permitted. Participants must obtain a license though Arizona Game and Fish.

Town officials say the urban lake is created to allow for efficient wind movements, has a recirculation system and built-in waterfalls. Surface feeding fish will also feed on any mosquito larvae.

Back in March, Banner Medical donated $130,000 to the project to help fund poured-rubber surfacing to the play area. All participants of all abilities, now have easy access to the equipment.

Ramada rental rates

Rental rates have been posted for public review. A few of the rules include renters must rent facilities at a two-hour minimum and may be reserved for up to two years in advance.

In the event of cancellation, peninsula ramadas will receive a full refund prior to 90 days; 89-60 for half and less than 59 days, renters will not receive a refund.

Ramada capacities range from 20 to 200 people. Rates are set based on non-resident, resident, non-profit and commercial rates, which start from $10 to $195.

A price comparison analysis was assessed against other municipalities in the area. Generally, rates set for the new park falls under the average, by a few dollars, officials contend. Ramada rental revenue for fiscal year 2018 thus far totals $16,940.50. Staffers anticipate an increase of this type of revenue, once the park opens.

Mansel Carter Oasis Park is set to open Saturday, Sept. 1. Ribbon cutting begins at 7:30 a.m. with sport activities and demonstrations from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. and at noon the park will be open to the public.

