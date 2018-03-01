Dibble Engineering to design Empire Boulevard water main

A $126,410 on-call project order for engineering services for the design of an Empire Boulevard water main was approved at a meeting in early February.
The Queen Creek Town Council on Feb. 7 unanimously approved in a consent agenda the order with Dibble Engineering.
The water main will be for a 12-inch water line slated to be constructed in the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to paperwork with the agenda at http://www.queencreek.org.
On March 1, 2017, the town council approved a master on-call professional services contract for various identified professional services. Dibble Engineering was one of the firms selected to provide water and wastewater system related services to the town, Paul Gardner, utilities director, said in a memo to the council that is in the town council’s meeting packet.
“In the current fiscal year capital improvement program town staff budget funds to design a 12-inch water line on Empire Road from Gary to Pegasus. The proposed improvements are identified in the approved Water Master Plan and are being designed at this time to complete a critical water loop between the approved water line designs in Riggs and Gary Roads. The improvements will connect the Riggs and Gary water lines to the town’s existing water line improvements in the Pegasus development,” Mr. Gardner said in the memo.
The agreement with Dibble Engineering states that the new 12-inch water main would be along Empire from approximately one-half mile east of Crismon Road to Gary Road.
“Dibble Engineering appreciates this opportunity to be of service to the town. We are prepared to start work immediately, upon receipt of notice to proceed,” Keith L. Faucett, project manager for Dibble Engineering, 7878 N. 16th St. Suite No. 300 in Phoenix, said in a Jan. 24 letter to Michael Huber, project engineer for the town of Queen Creek. The letter is in the town council’s packet.
