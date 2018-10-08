Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation, purple in Queen Creek

To raise awareness of the domestic violence issue, the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building will be purple and the community is asked to wear purple on Thursday, Oct. 18. (Submitted photo)

Queen Creek joins cities and towns Valleywide in lighting Arizona purple in an effort to help end domestic violence.

According to a press release, Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney recently signed a proclamation declaring the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Domestic violence destroys families and weakens communities, with long-lasting impacts,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney in a prepared statement. “It is dangerous for victims and our first responders. This month provides an opportunity to bring awareness to this serious issue and share information about available support.”

Throughout the month, the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building will be purple to raise awareness of the issue. The community is encouraged to participate in awareness efforts by wearing purple on Thursday, Oct. 18.

For resources or more information about domestic violence, visit AZMAG.gov or GOCYF.az.gov.

