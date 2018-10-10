Dorado Estates in Queen Creek nears completion, home sites selling

Toll Brothers nears completion of Dorada Estates, a new community on the border of Queen Creek and Gilbert.

According to a press release, about 90 percent of 112 estate-sized home sites have been sold. In addition to remaining home sites, several quick delivery homes are available, with starting prices from the low-$600,000s.

Dorada Estates offers a selection of five one-and-two story home designs ranging from 3,461 to 6,668 square feet with up to seven bedrooms and up to four-and-one-half bathrooms with four-car garages.

Homes feature open floor plans, great rooms, gourmet kitchens, formal dining rooms, master suites and indoor-outdoor spaces, the release detailed.

Architectural styles include a selection of Spanish Colonial, Andalusian, Craftsman and Modern Ranch elevations, the release described, adding that basements and casitas are options available on some homes.

Dorada Estates is noted to have a scenic mountain backdrop, a gated entrance that serves as a traffic deterrent, the release said. Families with school-aged children will appreciate that the community is in the Chandler Unified School District.

Other neighborhood amenities include a central park with a playground, ramada, half basketball court, plus greenbelts and walking paths, added the release about the estates located at Ocotillo and Recker Roads, minutes from SanTan Village and the new Queen Creek Marketplace.

