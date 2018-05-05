Drivers encounter various projects on Queen Creek roads

Ten projects along Queen Creek roads may require motorists to shift gears and lanes over the next several weeks.
According to town officials, the following roads will be affected:
• Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound, lanes shifts between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for storm drain pipe installation, 3:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, May 30.
• Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound, shoulder work at the Signal Butte intersection for utility project, 24 hours through Monday, May 28.
• Ellsworth Road northbound, shoulder closed between Ryan and Germann roads for utility work, 24 hours through Friday, May 25.
• Germann Road eastbound, shoulder closed at Crismon Road for grading and paving, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, June 15.
• Ellsworth Loop Road northbound, lane shift between Rittenhouse and Queen Creek roads for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 9.
• Queen Creek Road westbound, lane shift at Ellsworth Road for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 9.
• Sossaman Road northbound and southbound, lane shifts between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive for underground retention system installation, 24 hours through Friday, May 18.
• Via Del Oro westbound, shoulder work between Power Road and 186th Street for waterline installation, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, May 11.
• 186th Street southbound, shoulder work between Via Del Oro and Via Del Jardin for waterline installation, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday May 11.
• Heritage Loop Road eastbound and westbound, lane shifts between Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads for boring. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, May 7 through Friday, May 18.
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice, according to a release, which also advises motorists to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or others who are controlling traffic.
