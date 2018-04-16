Drivers face shifting lanes on town roads during construction

Motorists should be prepared to make lane changes this month along Ellsworth and Cloud roads in Queen Creek as crews work on several projects.
Town officials said drivers should be aware of lane shifts on:
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound between 213th Way and Crismon Road for sewer installation. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, April 27.
- Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for SRP utility work. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, April 20.
- Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound at Via De Palmas for traffic signal installation. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, April 17.
- Ellsworth Road northbound between Queen Creek Road and Superstition Drive for boring and pothole work. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, April 20.
Drivers also are given notice that Marsh Road will be closed between 209th Place and 214th Street for gutter installation 24 hours daily Monday, April 30-Friday, May 4.
Due to the nature of the work, according to officials, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or workers who are controlling traffic.
