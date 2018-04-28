Drivers in Queen Creek deal with paving, utility work along town roads

Several Queen Creek roads will be affected by construction projects throughout the week and beyond, according to town officials. Among the work areas drivers should watch for are:
• Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound will see lane shifts between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for storm drain pipe installation. The work will continue 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Wednesday, May 30.
• A full closure along Marsh Road between 209th Place and 214th Street will take place 24 hours daily Monday, April 30-Friday, May 4 for gutter installation.
• Utility work along the shoulder of Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound at the Signal Butte intersection will take place 24 hours daily until Monday, May 28.
• Utility work will result in lanes shifts on Power Road southbound at Ocotillo Road, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through Monday, April 30.
• The Ellsworth Road northbound shoulder will be closed between Ryan and Germann roads for utility work, 24 hours daily through Friday, May 25.
• The Germann Road eastbound shoulder will be closed at Crismon Road for grading and paving, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 1- Friday, June 15.
• Utility work will result in lane shifts along Ellsworth Loop Road northbound between Rittenhouse and Queen Creek roads, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 2-Wednesday, May 9.
• Lane shifts will occur along Queen Creek Road westbound at Ellsworth Road for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 2-Wednesday, May 9.
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice according to city officials who encourage motorists to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers controlling traffic.
