Drivers in Queen Creek deal with paving, utility work along town roads

Apr 28th, 2018 · by · Comments:

A variety of utility projects in Queen Creek could affect motorists over the next several weeks. (File photo)

Several Queen Creek roads will be affected by construction projects throughout the week and beyond, according to town officials. Among the work areas drivers should watch for are:

• Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound will see lane shifts between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for storm drain pipe installation. The work will continue 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Wednesday, May 30.

• A full closure along Marsh Road between 209th Place and 214th Street will take place 24 hours daily Monday, April 30-Friday, May 4 for gutter installation.

• Utility work along the shoulder of Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound at the Signal Butte intersection will take place 24 hours daily until Monday, May 28.

• Utility work will result in lanes shifts on Power Road southbound at Ocotillo Road, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through Monday, April 30.

• The Ellsworth Road northbound shoulder will be closed between Ryan and Germann roads for utility work, 24 hours daily through Friday, May 25.

• The Germann Road eastbound shoulder will be closed at Crismon Road for grading and paving, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 1- Friday, June 15.

• Utility work will result in lane shifts along Ellsworth Loop Road northbound between Rittenhouse and Queen Creek roads, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 2-Wednesday, May 9.

• Lane shifts will occur along Queen Creek Road westbound at Ellsworth Road for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 2-Wednesday, May 9.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice according to city officials who encourage motorists to obey all posted  signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers controlling traffic.

    The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie