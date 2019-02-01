Drivers should watch out for several new projects along town roads

Queen Creek has added projects to a list that will affect town roads for the next several weeks.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be required from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements, 24 hours a day through Monday, Feb. 18. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will occur between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 18. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shifts will take place between Combs Road and the railroad spur crossing for roadway widening, 24 hours daily Friday, Feb. 1 through Monday, April 1. Erosion repair work will force Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Via Del Verde and Ocotillo Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 15. Barnes Parkway eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be required between Shetland Street and 212th Street for asphalt hot patching, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4-Monday, Feb. 18. Rittenhouse Road southbound lane shifts will occur at Germann Road for sidewalk repair and driveway installation, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5-Tuesday, Feb. 19. Ocotillo Road westbound shoulder work between Sossaman Road and Hawes Road will take place 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Feb. 4-8. Water line repairs will force southbound Ellsworth Road lane shifts at Cloud Road, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4-Friday, Feb. 15.

Due to the nature of the work, according to town officials, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

