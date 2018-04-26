Dry conditions signal early fire ban in county parks

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department will begin its annual fire ban Tuesday, May 1, about a month earlier than normal.
“We typically try to wait until after Memorial Day weekend to implement our fire ban, so park visitors can enjoy spending time around the campfire with their families during their visit,” R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation director, stated in a release.
“However, this year the Valley hasn’t received a significant amount of rain, which has left conditions ideal for wildfire ignition. As a land manager, we believe the decision to implement sooner rather than later is the responsible thing to do to ensure park visitor and park resource safety.”
The fire ban includes the use of campfires, fire pits and charcoal grills; however, it is still acceptable to use gas/propane grills in designated locations such as ramada areas, semi-developed and developed camping sites and along the shoreline at Lake Pleasant Regional Park.
Violation of this park rule, Rule 113, may result in a citation, according to the release.
County officials stated it is also important to note that during this time of year, the National Weather Service often issues red flag warnings across central Arizona to alert land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildfire ignition.
Should this occur before the fire ban goes into effect, park supervisors have been authorized to issue temporary fire bans to ensure public safety and protect the parks resources.
When temporary fire bans are issued, information will be posted on the county parks website, and park visitors will be notified as they enter the parks. The parks will also stop selling firewood during this time.
While smoking in the parks is permissible, it is discouraged due to the dry conditions, officials stated.
A date to lift the fire ban has not been identified and will be determined by the amount of rain Maricopa County receives during the monsoon.
The following Maricopa County parks are affected by the fire ban: Adobe Dam Regional Park, Buckeye Hills Regional Park, Cave Creek Regional Park, Estrella Mountain Regional Park, Hasssayampa River Preserve, Lake Pleasant Regional Park, McDowell Mountain Regional Park, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, Usery Mountain Regional Park and White Tank Mountain Regional Park.
For more information, call the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department at 928-501-9200, or visit maricopacountyparks.net/.
