Ducey appoints Elters to State Transportation Board

Cuthbertson becomes chair of board prioritizing ADOT projects

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Sam Elters to serve on the Arizona State Transportation Board.

Mr. Elters is a transportation engineer with more than 30 years of experience in planning, design, construction and operations, according to a press release.

He is senior vice president and national director of transportation for Matrix Design Group Inc. of Phoenix. He will serve on the seven-member panel upon confirmation by the state Senate.

Mr. Elters will succeed Joseph E. LaRue, who served as the board’s chairman in the final year of his term.

State Transportation Board members prioritize transportation needs, projects and funding on behalf of communities throughout Arizona. Each serves a six-year term, according to the release.

Mr. Elters’ transportation experience spans the public and private sectors and includes serving as the Arizona Department of Transportation’s state engineer from 2005 to 2008. He also has served as a chief engineer for the Transportation Corridor Agencies, providing toll roads in Orange County, California.

An Arizona resident since 1981, Mr. Elters has lived in Maricopa County since 2005.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve on the State Transportation Board,” Mr. Elters said in the release. “I look forward to collaborating and working with the other board members and the Arizona Department of Transportation to promote and advance transportation solutions that will energize Arizona’s economy and enhance our quality of life.”

Meanwhile, William F. Cuthbertson, a Freeport McMoRan civil engineer who is from Greenlee County’s York Valley near Duncan, has been named chairman of the State Transportation Board.

The seven-member board has policy powers and duties, in addition to advising the director of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Board members, who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, serve six-year terms.

The board has broad authority to plan and develop Arizona’s highways, airports and other state transportation facilities.

In addition to these general policy duties, the board is responsible for development and oversight of the state’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program.

More information on the State Transportation Board is available at aztransportationboard.gov.