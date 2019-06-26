DUI incidents in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported June 12-18 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of driving under the influence incidents near Queen Creek reported June 12-18 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • DUI drugs, reported at 9:24 p.m. June 14 at East Hunt Road and East Red Highway. 
  • DUI alcohol, reported at 10:01 p.m. June 14 at West San Tan Heights Road and North Gary Boulevard. 
  • DUI drugs, reported at 6:39 a.m. June 15 at East Combs Road and North Kenworthy Road. 
  • DUI drugs, reported at 8:29 p.m. June 15 at West Braham Drive and North Mirandesa Boulevard. 
  • DUI drugs, reported at 11:18 p.m. June 15 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway. 
  • DUI alcohol, reported at 11:51 p.m. June 15 at West Hunt Road and North Trica Highway. 
  • DUI alcohol, reported at 4:10 p.m. June 16 at North Gantzel Drive and North Painted Desert Road. 
  • DUI alcohol, reported at 7:36 p.m. June 16 at East Hunt Highway and East Bella Vista Highway. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

