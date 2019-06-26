DUI incidents in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported June 12-18 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of driving under the influence incidents near Queen Creek reported June 12-18 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

DUI drugs, reported at 9:24 p.m. June 14 at East Hunt Road and East Red Highway.

DUI alcohol, reported at 10:01 p.m. June 14 at West San Tan Heights Road and North Gary Boulevard.

DUI drugs, reported at 6:39 a.m. June 15 at East Combs Road and North Kenworthy Road.

DUI drugs, reported at 8:29 p.m. June 15 at West Braham Drive and North Mirandesa Boulevard.

DUI drugs, reported at 11:18 p.m. June 15 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.

DUI alcohol, reported at 11:51 p.m. June 15 at West Hunt Road and North Trica Highway.

DUI alcohol, reported at 4:10 p.m. June 16 at North Gantzel Drive and North Painted Desert Road.

DUI alcohol, reported at 7:36 p.m. June 16 at East Hunt Highway and East Bella Vista Highway.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.