DUIs in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported May 22-28 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of driving under the influence incidents near Queen Creek reported May 22-28 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • DUI alcohol, reported at 8:01 p.m. May 22 in the 36400 block of North Encanterra Drive. 
  • DUI misdemeanor, reported at 2:13 a.m. May 26 at Gantzel and Ocotillo. 
  • DUI alcohol, reported at 4:23 p.m. May 27 at East Ocotillo Drive and North Ironwood Road. 
  • DUI drugs, reported at 3:45 p.m. May 28 at East Hunt Road and North Quartzite Highway. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

