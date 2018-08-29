Earnhardt Auto Centers opens new dealership in Queen Creek

Earnhardt Auto Centers has opened its newest auto dealership, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Queen Creek.

The dealership at 35747 N. Ellsworth Road is a 40,600-square-foot facility that sits on a 6.65 acre site between the Superstition Mountains and San Tan Mountains, according to a press release.

Rodeo Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is the second Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram franchise within Earnhardt Auto Group’s 22 dealerships and the first and only new car auto dealership in Queen Creek, the release notes.

This dealership has been open since the beginning of this year at a temporary location on Victoria Lane while the new facility was being constructed.

“We are very excited to have a brand new dealership in Queen Creek. Our entire family grew up in the Queen Creek area and we have watched this town expand into one of the best commercial areas in the Valley. We are proud to serve the residents of Queen Creek, a town that is near and dear to our heart,” says Rodeo CDJR Dealer Principal Derby Earnhardt in a prepared statement.

Open since September 1986, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is the second oldest franchise offered by Earnhardt Auto Centers. Earnhardt CDJR in Gilbert reportedly is consistently ranked the number one dealership in Arizona in sales and service, details the release.

“We are so excited to continue to offer the award-winning Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram products plus hundreds of quality pre-owned vehicles at our brand new location in Queen Creek,” Heath Wacker, Rodeo CDJR general manager says in a prepared statement. “Visit us and I personally guarantee that you’ll not only receive Earnhardt’s legendary low prices, but each and every customer will also receive world class service.”

Earnhardt Auto Centers, established in 1951, is one of the oldest and largest privately owned auto dealer groups in the country. The dealership was founded by family patriarch, Tex Earnhardt, 87, known as the cowboy car dealer who rides a bull

The elder Earnhardt, whose slogan is “that ain’t no bull,” is still involved with the family’s automobile business along with his sons and grandchildren, the release notes.

In addition to Queen Creek, there are Earnhardt dealerships in Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Goodyear, Las Vegas, Mesa, Phoenix, Prescott Valley, Scottsdale, Surprise; plus 17 brands offered.

