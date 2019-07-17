Eastbound Loop 202 lanes to close at Power Road this weekend

Work to repair pavement on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) near Power Road in the east Valley has been rescheduled and will include freeway restrictions this weekend.

The schedule has been updated as follows:

Eastbound Loop 202 will be closed at Power Road from 9 p.m. Friday, July 19 to 7 a.m. Saturday, July 20 and from 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20 to 7 a.m. Sunday, July 21. Traffic will detour along the eastbound Loop 202 off- and on-ramps at Power Road.

Power Road will remain open at Loop 202.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan extra travel time while the eastbound Loop 202 is closed. Drivers can use U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) to avoid the closures.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

