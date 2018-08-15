Electrical work to close section of Combs Road next week

Drivers along Queen Creek roads are facing several restrictions this week, followed next week by a full closure of a portion of Combs Road during the night and early morning. Areas motorists should be aware of are:

Riggs Road where eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be required from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements. Lane shifts will be in place 24 hours daily through Monday, Nov. 12. Northbound and southbound lane shifts along Power Road will take place between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements, 24 hours daily through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will occur between 214th Street and Crismon Road. Flaggers also will be present during the Cloud Road widening project, which continues 24 hours daily through Sunday, Sept. 16. Roadway improvements will cause lane shifts northbound and southbound along Sossaman Road between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive, 24 hours daily through Friday, Aug. 31. Driveway installation work will result in southbound lane shifts on Ironwood Road at Ocotillo Road, 24 hours through Friday, Sept. 7. There will be a full closure of Combs Road between Rittenhouse and Meridian roads for electrical work 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday through Friday, Aug. 19-24.

Due to the nature of the work, Queen Creek officials stated in a release that dates and times are subject to change without notice.

