Elementary school youths honored as Star Students

Queen Creek Town Council honored 41 students at the Feb. 7 Star Students ceremony held in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The town-sponsored honor recognized elementary school students who go above and beyond, obey rules and demonstrate good citizenship, according to a press release.
The following students were honored:
- American Leadership Academy, Ironwood Campus: Braxton Henderson
- American Leadership Academy, Queen Creek: Benjamin Johnson, Ethan Hancey, Jack Pattison, August Vetsch and Megan Woods
- Auxier Elementary School: Daylin Dei, Emma Nelms, Laekyn Quickel and Giovanni Vasquez
- Benjamin Franklin Charter School, Crismon Campus: Ashlyn Hatch, Kornelia Lomeli, Ryker Martineau, Olivia Martin and Mckayla Simpson
- Benjamin Franklin Charter School, Power Campus: Brett Jensen
- Cortina Elementary School: Whitney Applegate, Vaughn Gandarilla, Ethan Johnson, Ryder Leyvas and Aubree Rohner
- Desert Mountain Elementary School: Elizabeth Perry, Ressell Barr, August Haire, Landon Miner and Keegan Roque
- Frances Brandon Pickett Elementary School: Brayah Andree, Miller Brown, Gracie Columbo, Landen Fuller and Jacob Spade
- Gateway Polytechnic Academy: Fiona Kennedy, Logan McReynolds, Jenna Schutte and Maci Terry
- Jack Barnes Elementary School: Sophia Escobedo, Nevaeh Hernandez, Claire Parra, Alivia Robinson and Adrian Santa Maria
- Queen Creek Elementary School: Angelina Berumen
“It is always a treat to honor our outstanding youth and their fantastic teachers,” Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement. “Each of these individuals were honored for their contributions to others. Thank you for serving as examples to your peers.”
The Star Students program
Twice per year, the Queen Creek Town Council recognizes local school children who are nominated by their teachers as Star Students.
The teachers look for students who demonstrate good citizenship by obeying rules, being helpful and considerate of others, promoting tolerance and anti-bullying, and being responsible for their actions, according to the Star Students page on the town’s website: queencreek.org.
One student per month is nominated from each participating school. The student, along with his or her parents/guardians and teacher, is invited to attend the 5 p.m. celebration at Historic Town Hall during which they are honored.
Due to the high demand, only one student per school per month may be nominated.
Elementary, and middle and high school students are recognized in separate events.
In 2018, additional elementary students will be recognized on May 2. Middle and high school students will be recognized on March 7 and May 16.
For a the list of schools in the Star Students program and more information about the Town, visit queencreek.org.