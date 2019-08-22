Ellsworth and Queen Creek improvements nearing completion

Officials mark the improvements to Queen Creek roadways. (Submitted photo)

The improvements to Ellsworth Road, from Walnut to Germann, will be complete by the end of the month.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“We know road construction is inconvenient, but it was necessary to get Ellsworth Road to three lanes in each direction – a key element of the project,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a release. “Another major aspect is the Ellsworth and Queen Creek intersection. Softening the curve will help the flow of traffic and increase safety.”

Additional elements of the project include drainage, irrigation and waterline improvements, sidewalk, landscaping, and traffic signal improvements. The project also coordinated the Town’s improvements with several development related projects along Ellsworth Road, reducing the amount of traffic control, according to the release.

T.Y. Lin completed the design for the Ellsworth Road improvements, with Hunter Contracting completing the construction.

Infrastructure improvements continue to be a top priority, with $240 million dedicated to infrastructure in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, with $122 million specifically earmarked for road improvements. Upcoming projects include widening Rittenhouse Road, including the bridge at the Queen Creek Wash, widening Chandler Heights and improvements to the Queen Creek and Signal Butte intersection, the release states.

For more information about the town’s capital improvement program visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead. To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the Town’s website at queencreek.org/what-s-new/sign-up-for-e-news. To stay updated on news and events follow the Town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

