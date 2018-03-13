Ellsworth and Queen Creek intersection design to be modified

A contract for post-design phase services and engineering design modifications to previously prepared plans for the Ellsworth Road and Queen Creek Road intersection was approved March 7.
The Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved in a consent agenda a project order to the on-call contract with T.Y. Lin International in an amount not to exceed $67,039.
Voting yes were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman and Julia Wheatley. Council member Dawn Oliphant was absent.
Intersection plans were approved in late 2017, Public Works Director Troy White said in a memo to the council.
Town staff members have since completed negotiations with adjacent developments to resolve conflicting median openings, drainage solutions and development schedules, he said.
The adjacent developments agreed to pay for certain improvements and to cooperate with town construction schedules. They also agreed to median opening and driveway access points, Mr. White said.
“As a result, certain design modifications to the town’s project design are needed to match the development designs and remove former temporary improvements and tapers,” he said.
“In addition, staff believes it prudent to expect post-design support efforts during construction may be needed due to the many utilities and other underground improvements in the project limits and strong possibilities for engineered field adjustments,” Mr. White said.
