Ellsworth Road bridge deck work included in roadway restrictions through June 2

(Town of Queen Creek)

Queen Creek area roadway restrictions through June 2 include a full closure of Ellsworth Road, Sierra Park Blvd to Ellsworth Loop Road, for work on the bridge deck, starting May 31. Road restrictions include:

Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Rittenhouse Road and Crismon Road for water and sewer line install, 24-hour April 16-July 30. Market Place Drive full closure at 187th Street for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 8-June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shift at 187th Street for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6-June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Power Road and 187th Street for utility work, 24-hour May 6-June 30. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Signal Butte Road and 220th Street for pothole work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20-June 5. Chandler Heights Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Power Road and 188th Street for boring, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 17-31. Ocotillo Road westbound and eastbound lane shifts between Signal Butte Road and Ironwood Road for potholing, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 29-June 14. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farm Road for new utility install, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 21-31. Ellsworth Road northbound and soutbound lane shifts between Ryan Road and Queen Creek Road for sidewalk install, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 28-31. Ellsworth Road full closure between Sierra Park Blvd and Ellsworth Loop Road for bridge deck pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. May 31-5 p.m. June 2.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic, according to a release.

