Engineering services OK’d for design of Cloud Road water line

An on-call project order for $87,785 with Kimley Horn and Associates was approved March 21 by the Queen Creek Town Council for engineering services for the design of a Cloud Road water line from Rittenhouse Road to Signal Butte Road.
The design is for a 12-inch potable water pipeline on Cloud Road from approximately Rittenhouse to approximately 2,800 feet west to Signal Butte, Robert Lyons, project manager at Kimley-Horn and Associates, said in a Feb. 13 memo to the town.
Voting for the project order in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
The town is under contract to designing water system improvements along Riggs Road from Ellsworth to Rittenhouse, Rittenhouse Road from Riggs to Cloud and along Signal Butte Road from Cloud to Riggs, Paul Gardner, utilities director, said in a memo to the council.
The proposed water system improvements will complete the water system that will be created with these other projects, he said.
“The proposed water line improvements will extend along Cloud Road from Signal Butte to Rittenhouse. Construction of this line will serve to connect all of the new water lines adding both connectivity and redundancy to the Town’s water system,” he said.
The proposed water system improvements will include a new 12-inch water main and new water service lines where appropriate, he said.
