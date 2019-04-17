Enrollment, incoming-athletes events planned at Eastmark High School

Two events are planned in April for Eastmark High School in the Queen Creek Unified School District. They are:

Eastmark High School enrollment night and a community meet-and-greet event will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Eastmark Great Park, 5100 S. Eastmark Parkway in Mesa. Come out to enroll your child and get questions answered by staff members, according to a release. Go to facebook.com/events/343887716245602.

Eastmark High School’s incoming-athlete night is 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa. The meeting will provide future Firebirds the opportunity to learn about the athletic department at Eastmark High School, including its vision, the register-my-athlete clearance process, upcoming dates and what programs the school will be offering, according to a release. Go to facebook.com/events/1660311024114165.

