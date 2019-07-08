EPCOR community meeting on Johnson Utilities July 17

EPCOR will host a community meeting July 17 to provide Johnson Utilities customers and the public an update on its recent work and what it is planning for the months ahead.

Representatives from EPCOR and Johnson Utilities are to attend to answer questions at the 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, meeting at Central Arizona College’s San Tan Campus 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.

EPCOR was appointed by the Arizona Corporation Commission as the interim manager for Johnson Utilities in August.

EPCOR has finalized the 2018 water-quality reports for the two districts in the Johnson Utilities service area. The annual reports are required by state and federal agencies for all regulated community water systems and compile testing data on dozens of regulated contaminants, according to a release.

The water in the Johnson Utilities service area meets all current state and federal safety regulations, the release states.

To download a copy of the report for a service area, go to 2018WaterQualityReport128.johnsonutilities.com and 2018WaterQualityReport136.johnsonutilities.com.

For information on Johnson Utilities, call 480-987-9870 or go to johnsonutilities.com.

