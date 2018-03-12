Erosion damage to be repaired at Sonoqui Wash in Queen Creek

A contract change to allow $74,655 for engineering design services to repair erosion damage at Sossaman Road and Sonoqui Wash was approved March 7.
Due to repeated damage, erosion and repair on the downstream side of Sossaman Road, a permanent slope protection is needed at this location, officials said.
The Queen Creek Town Council on March 7 unanimously approved in a consent agenda project order No. 002 to the master on-call professional services contract No. 2017-043 with Stanley Consultants Inc.
Voting yes were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman and Julia Wheatley. Council member Dawn Oliphant was absent.
The Sossaman Road crossing was designed as a combined low-flow culvert/dip crossing, Public Works Director Troy White said in a memo to the council.
“A permanent, more resilient and more maintenance-friendly form of slope protection from high-velocity overflow is needed for the roadway embankment at this location,” Mr. White said.
“The basic objective for the Sossaman Road crossing is to develop a civil-design package for construction of permanent improvements that would upgrade function, safety and maintenance at this roadway crossing,” he said.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly