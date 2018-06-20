Event provides conversation and Coffee with a Cop

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek invites the community to meet deputies, build relationships and drink coffee.

Coffee with a Cop is a free community event and will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at the Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road.

In addition to providing an opportunity for residents to interact with their local deputies, the event will include festivities for children, including McGruff the crime dog, operation Child ID fingerprinting and giveaways.

“Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about public safety in the Town of Queen Creek,” according to a release announcing the event.

“The majority of contacts with law enforcement and other public safety personnel happen during emergencies or other emotional situations. Those circumstances do not necessarily create the best conditions for building relationships; and some community members may feel that deputies are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down those barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

For additional information, contact MCSO Community Services, 602-876-5055.

