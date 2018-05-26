Executive sessions: An examination of the closed-door ritual at QC council meetings

Queen Creek Town Council members spend hours in closed-door executive sessions, conferring with the town’s attorney or speaking amongst themselves about personnel matters.

State law allows the meetings per Arizona Revised Statutes 38-431.03, which states, in part, that upon a public majority vote of the members constituting a quorum, a public body may hold an executive session. It goes on to list seven subsections detailing the types of meetings that may be held, according to https://www.azleg.gov.

The one most cited on council agendas is discussion or consultation for legal advice with the attorney or attorneys of the public body.

Most regularly scheduled town council meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, and start with the pledge of allegiance and a moment of silence. Then the council adjourns and head back into the building to the Ironwood Conference Room for executive sessions.

Executive-session minutes are confidential and are not allowed to be viewed by the public, but the topics are listed on meeting agendas with the Arizona Revised Statutes chapter pertaining to them. A ballpark idea on the amount of time spent on a night’s executive sessions can be determined by viewing online video at the town’s website or by attending meetings.

Recent meetings with more than an hour each of executive sessions include March 7 and 21, April 18 and May 2, according to online video of the meetings.

For 2018, the council was slated to discuss 43 items in executive sessions at the meetings of Jan. 17 (three); Feb. 7 (five) and 21 (three); March 7 (five) and 21 (eight); April 4 (eight), 12 (one) and 18 (six); and May 2 (four).

Recent topics include annexations and providing utility services, legal advice on pending lawsuits, intergovernmental agreements and instructing town officials regarding acquiring real estate.

What topics qualify for an executive session are governed by Arizona State Statute 38-431.03, Marnie Schubert, the town’s communications, marketing and recreation director, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

They include personnel, records exempt by law, legal advice, contracts subject to negotiation, pending or contemplated litigation, negotiations with employee organizations and negotiations for the purchase, sale or lease of property, she said.

The town has a policy on who can place an item on an executive session agenda, Town Attorney Scott Holcomb said in a phone interview.

“There’s a process that we have to follow: council members; it could be put on by the town manager, mayor, two council members. It’s a process that’s laid out in our policy and that’s how things are put on the executive session,” he said.

Town manager assignments

A reoccurring executive session agenda item of the Queen Creek Town Council is “Discussion and consideration of assignments of town manager (A.R.S. §38-431.03(A)(1).”

Such items on Jan. 17, March 21 and April 4, 2018 – and placed and then removed from the agenda of May 2 – were for the council to discuss the town manager’s evaluation, officials said.

The evaluation was on the May 16 agenda.

Arizona Revised Statutes 38-431.03(A)(1) states, according to https://www.azleg.gov/ars/38/00431-03.htm:

A. Upon a public majority vote of the members constituting a quorum, a public body may hold an executive session but only for the following purposes:

1. Discussion or consideration of employment, assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion, dismissal, salaries, disciplining or resignation of a public officer, appointee or employee of any public body, except that, with the exception of salary discussions, an officer, appointee or employee may demand that the discussion or consideration occur at a public meeting. The public body shall provide the officer, appointee or employee with written notice of the executive session as is appropriate but not less than twenty-four hours for the officer, appointee or employee to determine whether the discussion or consideration should occur at a public meeting.

“The town manager assignments fall into the ‘personnel’ category,” Ms. Schubert said.

After the Queen Creek Independent asked town staff who to speak to about the May 2 executive session agenda item “Discussion and consideration of town manager assignments. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(1),” and the e-mailed reply was cc’d to the town’s attorney, the item was removed and replaced with “Consultation with the town attorney concerning use and access of executive session materials. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3).”

“That is one that falls under legal advice. That’s consultation, getting legal advice from the town attorney as to the use and access of executive session materials,” Town Attorney Holcomb said of the change.

Arizona Revised Statutes allows discussions on assignments, he said.

“That’s part of the evaluation process,” Town Attorney Holcomb said.

When asked if in previous years when it stated assignments it was for the evaluation of the town manager, he replied: “Correct.”

Twenty times since Oct. 3, 2012, the town council has met in executive session for discussion and consideration of town manager assignments, according to agendas on the town’s website.

The dates the town manager assignment item was on an executive session agenda, according to town records, are:

In 2018: Jan. 17, March 21 and April 4; with the town manager evaluation on May 16.

In 2017, only on April 5; with the town manager evaluation on April 19.

In 2016, Aug. 3 and Dec. 21; on April 6 it stated “discussion and consideration of town manager assignments and evaluation.”

In 2015: April 1 and Nov. 4, with the town manager’s evaluation on May 6.

In 2014: June 18, Oct. 1, Dec. 17; on April 16 the council had an executive session discussion and consideration of the town manager performance evaluation and goals.

In 2013: Feb. 20, Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18; on May 1 the council had an executive session discussion and consideration of the town manager’s performance evaluation.

In 2012: Oct. 3, Oct. 17. Some of the 2012 agendas on the town’s website mentioned executive sessions but didn’t detail what was included in them.

The Independent e-mailed town council members at TownCouncil@QueenCreek.org two questions: “Why is “Discussion and consideration of town manager assignments. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(1),” not specific to a topic like other executive session items on town council agendas?” and “Who asked for the item to be placed on the agendas of Jan. 17, March 21, April 4 and May 2, 2018?”

Only Councilman Jeff Brown responded, in an e-mail, stating: “Richard, Please watch for response later today or likely tomorrow from Town Atty.”

“A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(1), and its discussion of consideration of employment, etc., that’s the personnel matters,” Town Attorney Holcomb said of the town-manager assignments.

When asked if “personnel” and “assignments” in the ARS pertain to the evaluation, he replied: “Correct.”

It doesn’t mean assigning somebody to do something.

“No, again, that’s the evaluation of things that the town manager was assigned to do – an evaluation of those. Not changing assignments to people,” Town Attorney Holcomb said.

Town Attorney Holcomb is not included in the discussions of the town manager assignments, he said.

“The exec session is specifically in the statute, the first provision of the statute, dealing with personnel matters. It’s actually an understandable question because not all of the executive session items refer to advice of council attorneys,” he said.

ARS 38-431.03(A)(1) does allow for the council to discuss personnel matters such as the town manager’s evaluation, Attorney Dan Barr, of Perkins Coie Brown and Bain, P.A., said in a phone interview. He is with the Media Hotline funded by the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona Inc.

“It says ‘discussion, consideration, employment, assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion’ of a particular public employee, so this would have to do with how you, I guess, assign someone, just like promoting them or demoting them or whatever,” he said.

“It’s a discussion or consideration of employment, certainly,” Attorney Barr said.

Asked if the executive session agenda item “Discussion and consideration of assignments of town manager (A.R.S. §38-431.03(A)(1)” should be more specific for transparency for the public, he said: “It should be specific enough so they know what they’re talking about, but not so specific where it divulges,” he said.

“Could it be more specific? Yeah. Is a court going to get all excited about it? No,” he said.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com.

