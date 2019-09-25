Expect delays on I-10 near Chandler Sept. 28-29 for pavement work

A fog seal truck on an Arizona freeway. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Drivers who travel Interstate 10 on the Gila River Indian Community near Chandler should plan for lane and ramp closures Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, while Arizona Department of Transportation crews complete fog seal work.

ADOT advises drivers to plan for delays and allow plenty of extra travel time — including football fans from areas south and east of Phoenix headed to Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium.

The following restrictions are scheduled to occur:

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Riggs Road from 4:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and off-ramp at Riggs Road, as well as both on- and off-ramps at Queen Creek Road, will be closed.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Riggs Road and Wild Horse Pass Boulevard from 4:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Riggs Road from 4:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 29.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Riggs Road and Wild Horse Pass Boulevard from 4:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and on-ramp at Riggs Road, as well as both on- and off-ramps at Queen Creek Road, will be closed.

Drivers who want to access shopping, dining and entertainment areas near Wild Horse Pass can continue west on I-10 to Chandler Boulevard, then exit and use the interchange to U-turn onto eastbound I-10 to Wild Horse Pass Boulevard.

ADOT is completing pavement preservation work on several highways throughout Maricopa County this fall and in spring 2020. To find out where other projects are scheduled, go to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/district-wide-pavement-preservation-projects-central.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at az511.gov

