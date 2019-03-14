Experience a day in the life of a firefighter at Queen Creek open house

Sit in the engineer’s seat, spray a fire hose and try on turnout gear at the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department’s community open house 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

It will be at Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the station, check out the various emergency vehicles, observe a cardiopulmonary resuscitation demonstration and more, according to a release.

“We always enjoy opportunities to engage with our residents,” Queen Creek Fire and Medical Chief Vance Gray said in the release.

“This event provides an important mix of education and fun. I encourage everyone to stop by and get to know their local firefighters.”

Go to QueenCreek.org/QCFMD.

