Experience a day in the life of a firefighter at Queen Creek open house

Mar 14th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Queen Creek residents of all ages had the opportunity to see, feel, tour, sit in and even wear items associated with the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department during an open house in 2016 in downtown Queen Creek. (Town of Queen Creek)

Sit in the engineer’s seat, spray a fire hose and try on turnout gear at the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department’s community open house 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

It will be at Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the station, check out the various emergency vehicles, observe a cardiopulmonary resuscitation demonstration and more, according to a release.

“We always enjoy opportunities to engage with our residents,” Queen Creek Fire and Medical Chief Vance Gray said in the release.

“This event provides an important mix of education and fun. I encourage everyone to stop by and get to know their local firefighters.”

Go to QueenCreek.org/QCFMD.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie