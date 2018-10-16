FADESapp.com offers barbers, hairstylists at your convenience

A Queen Creek resident offers the convenience of barbers and cosmetologists right at your fingertips with FADES app.

The FADES app covers a 25-mile radius from where hair professionals are located; depending on where clients are, it will populate the hair professionals within the area, according to Dylan Santos, 23, a 2012 graduate of Poston Butte High School.

A cut above the competition, he describes how prospective clients can use a filter on the app to determine their price range, distance, and check ratings of hair professionals in the area who accommodate customers according to both their schedules.

Mr. Santos co-founded the FADES app with Felipe Reyes and Kevin Llamas.

“I live in Queen Creek, Felipe Reyes lives in Phoenix, Kevin Llamas lives in Buckeye; and we all know each other from Grand Canyon University,” Mr. Santos says.

They have five people on staff and are continuously growing the platform that is similar to Uber or Lyft and other “share economy companies,” he says of the mobile app concept that is convenient for barbers and customers whose schedules may be hectic.

“The reason we have ‘cuts on your time’ on our web page is meant for hair professionals to be their own boss and for the consumer to get a haircut at any time,” says Mr. Santos. “The FADES app is an app for hair professionals to come to your door and also to be able to schedule at a shop.”

He notes that the app makes it easy for independent hair professionals to set their own schedules and work on their own time.

While Mr. Santos is neither a barber nor has actual shops or employs hair professionals, he and his partners are proud to facilitate hair appointments with local barbers and hair stylists in the area.

“We are a platform that [uses] these licensed hair professionals so that they can work whenever, earn as much as they want, be organized with their haircuts,” Mr. Santos says. “What we envision for the FADES app long term is to continue innovating and enhancing the haircut experience.”

For those ready to order a fresh fade from the palm of their hands, the following details from Mr. Santos can help determine your next shape up.

Name/address/location of business: FADES Headquarters is located 12355 W. Meadowbrook Ave. in Phoenix

How long have you been in business? Since 2016

Briefly describe your business/services offered: The FADES app is a free to use and downloadable mobile application that connects hair professionals to clients that want haircuts anywhere and anytime. Whether a client needs a last-minute haircut at the office, hotel, home, or anywhere, they can request a hair professional to come to their door all through the FADES App.

The FADES app is also for those individuals who don’t do mobile haircuts but have an actual shop. It serves as an appointment system for both in shop and mobile hair professionals with the capacity to set up your own hours, schedule recurring breaks, unique refund features, secured transactions, and much more.

The business is created to provide barbers, cosmetologists, colorists, customers and shops a platform of convenience that society demands. We are setting the standard within the hair industry. The services vary from each professional that is on-boarded by the FADES team. We have seen everything from mobile haircut, full facials, and custom haircuts.

What made you choose this line of work/why is it important or interesting to you? As a team (Felipe Reyes, Kevin Llamas, and myself) we chose this line of work because we knew this was a problem and it had to be solved.

What had first started as conversation over a beer, which originally the business was supposed to be a mobile van coming to cut your hair at your order, has changed significantly. We have strategically pivoted and put together a fully-functional and more importantly, a convenient way to book your haircuts through an innovative application available for free of charge on the IOS app store.

It is important to us because we want to be an example for the Latino and entire youth community and show that it is possible to be a Latino in the tech world and that if you work hard, have the right mindset, and strong team that anything is within reach. Just believe in yourself.

At the end of the day, what brings you the most joy or is the most rewarding aspect about your business? What brings me the most joy is the fact that this is only the beginning and that we are progressing every day. The most rewarding aspect about our business is that I get to work on projects with my brothers, Felipe and Kevin, who I love dearly and admire immensely. They are the hardest working people I know and are all addicted to the grind!

What separates you from your competition?

What separates us from the competition is that we empower hair professionals, embrace everyone that we onboard onto our mobile application together, value their work, and educate both (hair professionals and consumers in depth). We are truly embedded into our business, appreciate feedback, open to change, quick to respond and have a strong support team always.

What civic groups, clubs, organizations or causes do you or your business support? We support all local businesses, entrepreneurs in the Valley and out of state; and all talented individuals that work hard and believe in themselves.

Why did you choose to locate your business in the area? Phoenix is where it is when it comes to networking and collaborating with creative people. You have ASU, GCU, U of A’s downtown campus, it is where we need to be right now to continue to grow.

Tell us about your family, ie: spouse, kids, pets? I’m single just so everyone knows. Lol! I have a loving family that supports me and my team on all our ventures. I have two pugs Pancho and Bruno.

Where are you from? I’m originally from San Diego, California. I moved to Arizona when I was 11 years old and have been all over the Valley ever since.

Who was the biggest influence in your life? The biggest influence in my life was my mother who passed away last year. She taught me to be happy, be kind, treat others with respect, be humble, and to never forget where I came from.

What advice would you give to someone contemplating starting their own business? Do it! You only have one life. You miss every shot you don’t take, and I truly believe that if you can dream it you can do it.

Anything interesting about yourself and your profession? I just completed my masters in February. I’m a world traveler, love to read, enjoy fruit in a tropical setting, and my name is Dylan but everyone calls me D or Dyl.

As an entrepreneur, I’m constantly collaborating with people in different creative spaces and I simply enjoy it because everyday is different and I’m learning new skills as I go.

God is first in my life and I owe everything I have to him. I have a loving father in whom I look up to and have an awesome sister who I’m very proud of and excited to see what her future holds.

Go to: FADESapp.com to schedule hair appointments on your time.