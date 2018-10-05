Fall brings cool events, festivals to Queen Creek

As the temperatures continue to drop, the outdoors becomes more inviting and Queen Creek is taking full advantage of the nicer weather.

Here are some events coming up:

Pumpkin and Chili Party, Oct. 4-28, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road

Offering hayrides, bonfires, corn mazes, entertainment and more, the Pumpkin and Chili Party at Schnepf Farms takes place every Thursday through Sunday in October, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are available for $15 at Fry’s Food and $20 at the event; children 2 and under are free. For more information, visit SchnepfFarms.com.

Fall Cultural Festival, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road

Hosted by Pan de Vida, this annual event includes free health screenings, health and social information and flu shots. The event will also feature food vendors, entertainment and activities for all ages. For more information, visit PandeVidaaz.org.

Relay for Life of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road

Join the fight against cancer in the Relay for Life event. Visit Relay.ACSEvents.org for more information.

Trunk or Treat, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road

Queen Creek’s Trunk or Treat event provides a fun and safe Halloween experience for families to enjoy, according to organizers. The event features trunk-or-treat street, carnival games, an escape room and more. Visit QueenCreek.org/TrunkorTreat for more information.

MCSO Take Back, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, 20727 E. Civic Parkway

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host a prescription drug take-back event where residents can dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The event will be at the MCSO District 6 substation in Queen Creek.

