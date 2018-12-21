Fewer projects along town roads scheduled for holiday week

Christmas week travel in Queen Creek will be affected by 6 road projects.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes roads will be in effect 24 hours daily through Monday, Jan. 21, for road improvements. Road improvement work will require northbound and southbound lanes shifts along Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements daily through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Gary Road southbound shoulder work between Riggs Road and Empire Boulevard will take place for water line installation daily through Friday, Jan. 18. A roadway widening project will require shoulder work along northbound Rittenhouse road between Combs Road and the railroad spur crossing daily through Friday, Jan. 11. Paving work will result in southbound lanes shifts along Hawes Road at Chandler Heights, daily through Wednesday, Jan. 2. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Crismon Road and the entrance to Barney Sports Complex will take place for utility work 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, until Monday, Jan. 7.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change, according to officials who urge drivers to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

