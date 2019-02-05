Find out what’s new with Queen Creek roadways at ‘Popcorn with Public Works’

When will Rittenhouse Road be more than one lane all through Queen Creek? Will Meridian ever go through? How is Queen Creek planning for the future and State Route 24?

Get the answers to Queen Creek roadway questions at Popcorn with Public Works. The transportation open house is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Projects identified in the town’s 10-year infrastructure improvement plan will be displayed with graphics and estimated timelines, according to a release.

Public works staff responsible for designing, building and maintaining roads will be there to share how Queen Creek is working towards better roads ahead. Residents will also have the opportunity to meet the Transportation Advisory Committee, all while enjoying free Harkins popcorn, according to the release.

“As we continue to make substantial investments in Queen Creek’s roadways, it is important that our residents and businesses know when and where those improvements will be taking place,” Public Works Director Troy White said in the release.

“Our open house gives the community the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback, and speak directly with the people who are planning Queen Creek’s transportation system.”

For more information about the town’s capital improvement program, go to QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.

