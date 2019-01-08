Fire station, new home designs, sign plan before Queen Creek planning commission Jan. 9

A rezoning to facilitate the development of a new 13,200-square-foot fire station on 5.7 acres at the northeast corner of Queen Creek Road and the Signal Butte Road alignment will be discussed at the Wednesday, Jan. 9, meeting of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Board.

The work session and meeting of the board begins at 6 p.m. in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

“The proposed site has been strategically located by the fire department to provide much-needed fire, medical and law-enforcement services in the growing northeast area of town,” Sarah Clark, Town of Queen Creek senior planner, said in a memo to the commission.

The fire station will be on the north half of the site and will include three apparatus bays, emergency medical services storage and 10 dormitories, she said.

The station will also provide room for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for office space and a briefing and training room.

Surrounding the parking area for the fire station is a proposed 8-foot wall, which was requested by both the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department and Fulton Homes for security and screening purposes, she said in the memo.

Construction on the fire station is anticipated to begin in August and be completed in June 2020.

The commission is also to consider a request from John Motley of Canyon State Academy/Rite of Passage for approval of a comprehensive sign plan for the Canyon State Academy Youth Village on approximately 100 acres at the southeast corner of Hawes and Rittenhouse roads.

“Canyon State Academy is a residential school that allows students with troubled pasts or broken families to learn standard academics as well as vocational skills taught through a partnership program with on-campus facilities such as a café, thrift shop and barber is also located on-campus, and provides another link for students to engage with their community while living on the site,” Steven Ester, planner I, said in a memo to the commission.

The sign plan includes one double-sided 11.5-foot-tall monument sign along Rittenhouse Road with seven panels on each side: two for Junction Café, two for Repurposed Thrift, two for Next Gen Barber School and one for Sun Valley Community Church.

“The proposed monument sign also includes an LED reader board on both sides for digital display and incorporates the Rite of Passage logo with The Village at Canyon State lettering across the top of the signage,” Mr. Ester said in the memo.

“The LED boards are a necessity to have as means of notification of current and ongoing events and will adhere to the Town of Gilbert regulations as there are no stipulated regulations per Queen Creek code,” Karen Schellinger, permit specialist for Signarama Chandler, said in a letter to the Town of Queen Creek.

Other items in the agenda are:

Taylor Morrison at Terravella residential design review: Taylor Morrison is requesting approval of seven new standard plans with three elevations each to be constructed on 97 of 180 lots in Phase I of the Terravella subdivision at the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads.

•AV Homes at Terravella residential design review: AV Homes is requesting approval of five new standard plans with three elevations each to be constructed on 83 lots of 360 lots in the Terravella subdivision at the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads.

Spur Cross phase I, parcels 4 and 8: Maracay Homes is requesting approval of eight new standard plans with three elevations each to be constructed on 118 lots on parcels 4 and 8 in the Spur Cross Development on the northeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads.

Legado phase I preliminary plat, a request by Brytanni Hewson of Hilgart Wilson for a preliminary plat consisting of 249 lots as phase I of the Legado subdivision. The 119-acre project site is generally south of the southwest corner of Sossaman and Queen Creek roads.

