Firefighter joins Queen Creek department

A man with “deep roots” in Queen Creek is now a member of the town’s fire and medical department.

Jake Hansen was among the joint fire academy class of 18-1. The class celebrated graduation Friday, May 25.

Mr. Hansen was raised in Queen Creek and stated in a release that he was inspired by Queen Creek Fire and Medical to become a firefighter. “QCFMD came out to my high school sophomore year for an education event. Seeing them demonstrate their skills made me think what an awesome and fulfilling career,” Hansen stated.

“I have deep roots in Queen Creek and am extremely grateful to have been given an opportunity to serve this community that my family has been living in for such a long time. I’ve learned so much in the academy; I’m so excited to give back to my community and be part of such an amazing department.”

Mr. Hansen studied emergency response operations at Chandler Gilbert Community College where he obtained his firefighter 1 and 2 certifications, in addition to his EMT certification. Following his education, he worked as a volunteer firefighter in the Black Canyon City/Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

“Jake is an outstanding recruit, and we’re excited to welcome him to the QCFMD family,” Deputy Chief Vance Gray stated in the release. “He will bring new energy to our department and be a great addition to the outstanding men and women serving Queen Creek.”

The May 26 graduation also included recruits from Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, Casa Grande Fire Department, Scottsdale Fire Department and Salt River Fire Department.

