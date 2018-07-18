First Things First honors Karen Bradley as champion for children

First Things First has recognized Karen Bradley as the 2018 First Things First Champion for Young Children.

The award is given to local champions who volunteer their time with First Things First and raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health, according to a press release.

Champions such as Ms. Bradley, a San Tan Valley resident, spend time volunteering to build public awareness about the importance of early childhood issues, the release said.

A volunteer with New Mercies Pregnancy Center with Compassion Care Center, in San Tan Valley, she is the founder and volunteer parent educator with the home-based House of Timothy pregnancy program for five years.

The agencies provide support to families from pregnancy to labor and through early childhood, the release added.

“The experiences, both positive and negative, a child has during their first few years create the foundation that the rest of their lives are built upon,” Ms. Bradley said in a prepared statement. “Providing optimal experiences through early childhood development, and focusing on their physical and mental well-being, will get children off to the best start possible.”

The award presentation for Ms. Bradley will occur at the September First Things First Pinal Regional Partnership Council meeting.

Visit: firstthingsfirst.org.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.