Flood control district seeks drainage study information

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is conducting a public meeting Tuesday, March 6, at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road, to gather updated information from the community for the San Tan West Area Drainage Master Study.
The informational and data collection meeting starts at 6 p.m. A short presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:15. An open house-style gathering with flood control and other staff will follow.
District officials said they are “seeking additional input from the community to calibrate the model we have already completed through their experiences with flooding.”
In December 2013, the flood control district, in collaboration with the Queen Creek, Gilbert, the Gila River Indian Community and Pinal County completed the San Tan West Area Drainage Master Study.
The study was conducted to identify and estimate the magnitude of existing flood hazards and drainage issues and to establish guidance for future developments to protect public safety within the 31-square-mile study area located in southeastern Maricopa County as well as Pinal County, according to a fact sheet that will be distributed at the March 6 meeting.
“After heavy rains in the summer of 2017, the FCD initiated an update to the drainage study to further evaluate potential flood hazards, determine the cause and extent of the flooding, and develop conceptual alternatives to mitigate these hazards in Goldmine Equestrian Estates and the unincorporated areas of the county,” the fact sheet stated.
The major objectives of the study are to:
- Compile a comprehensive database of critical information, including known flooding and drainage problems from the Town of Queen Creek, unincorporated Maricopa County and from public meetings.
- Identify existing drainage and flooding problems through development of hydrologic models using updated technology.
- Assess area flood hazards based on collected data and study results.
- Prepare a plan to provide potential solutions/protections for the flood-prone areas identified through the study.
