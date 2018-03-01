Florence school district conducts interviews at jobs fair

A flier promotes a jobs fair for certified and classified positions in the Florence Unified School District. (Submitted graphic)

The Florence Unified School District is hiring teachers, bus drivers, para-professionals and substitute positions from custodians to nurses and invites applicants to a jobs fair 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 10, at Poston Butte High School, 32375 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the event, which includes walk-in and scheduled interviews. For information or to schedule an interview, call 520-866-3500.

The district encompasses schools in the San Tan Valley and Florence and offers competitive salaries, according to a flier promoting the job fair.

Buses transport 5,200 students a day, and drivers are offered flexible schedules with full benefits for full-time drivers, the flier stated, and substitute positions offer flexible schedules for teachers, nurses and other jobs.

