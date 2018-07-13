Former Queen Creek official in running for interim Paradise Valley town manager

Paradise Valley’s elected officials will be considering three individuals to fill the position of interim town manager while a national search ensues.

A July 11 Paradise Valley Town Council executive session and special meeting culminated in three municipal professionals — Ken Buchanan, former Queen Creek Town Manager Cynthia Seelhammer and Brian Dalke — being named as finalists to be interviewed for a temporary position.

Ms. Seelhammer served as longtime town manager for Queen Creek, from January 1994 to June 2006, being the first full-time manager for the newly incorporated community. Under Ms. Seelhammer the town staff grew from two full-time employees to 180 in the first 12 years, her resume states.

Ms. Seelhammer went on to serve as deputy city manager for the city of Phoenix.

She has a masters of public administration degree from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, and a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Cloud State University in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

In 1998 she completed Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government Program for senior executives in state and local governments; and prior graduated from Valley Leadership Class VIII in 1986.

