Foster mother addresses fears during Foster Care Month

According to recent estimates, there are more than 18,000 foster-care children in Arizona. Children range in age from newborn to 18 and are from diverse ethnicities and family backgrounds.
Many in the community hear about the need for foster care families to open their homes to these children, but few accept the challenge. According to current foster parents, the first step to helping Arizona’s foster crisis is to overcome the fear to foster, according to a release.
Anissa Pongratz was lucky. She grew up with friends who were part of a foster family and saw the strong bond that all the children had with the foster parents, according to the release.
“I loved the idea of becoming a foster parent since meeting this family. When preparing to be married, I talked with my fiancée about the option of fostering and adopting and he was in full agreement. We had a mutual desire since the beginning of our marriage and we left the timing up to God,” Mrs. Pongratz said in the release.
Since 2013, Mrs. Pongratz has received foster children and adopted children through the program at Catholic Charities.
“The organization actively recruits and licenses families and single adults who are willing to open their hearts and homes to children in Arizona’s Department of Child Safety,” according to the release.
“The organization supervises care and supports foster families to ensure that the needs of both foster children and families are met. Still, many are hesitant to become foster families,” according to the release.
“Becoming a foster parent brings many anxieties to the surface. My house is too small, we don’t make enough money, I have two kids, how can I bring in another, and on it goes,” Mrs. Pongratz said in the release.
“Trust me when I say, these foster kids don’t care what your house looks like or how big it is,” she said in the release.
To ease doubts and fears, Catholic Charities has monthly foster-care and adoption information sessions available.
Mrs. Pongratz urges parents to attend a session, ask questions, meet other foster families and talk about fostering among peers to raise awareness on the issue.
May is Foster Care Month and the need is bigger than ever before. Fostering is a beautiful experience for both parents and children according to Mrs. Pongrantz.
“Being a foster parent has taught me many things and I have gained more from the relationship than the foster kids did. I see society a bit differently,” she said.
“It has opened my eyes to a community outside of the one I live in and am comfortable in. I have learned to be less selfish. I learned to slow down and worry a little less about the small stuff,” she said in the release.
If interested in attending the foster care/adoption informational sessions contact Catholic Charities’ Sally Gramke by email at sgramke@cc-az.org or by phone at 602-943-3843. There is a monthly, free information session at Desert Springs Bible Church, 16215 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85032. The next session is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.