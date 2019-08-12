Free CPR with rescue breath classes offered

CPR that includes rescue breaths is critical to stop the drowning process by providing the brain the oxygen it so desperately needs. (SRP)

Several Valley fire departments, in partnership with SRP and the Drowning Prevention Coalition, are offering free cardiopulmonary resuscitation classes to the public during the month of August.

Go to preventdrownings.org and click “Learn CPR” under the Prevention tab for a list of available classes. Some are certification and others are awareness classes, according to a release.

CPR that includes rescue breaths is critical to stop the drowning process by providing the brain the oxygen it so desperately needs. Hands-only CPR in this scenario is just simply not enough, according to the release.

“We must replenish the oxygen to the brain to reduce further injury,” DPCA President Melissa Sutton said in the release. “CPR with chest compressions only is sufficient in cardiac events, but it just doesn’t go far enough to aid victims in drowning scenarios.”

“This is our second year to partner with the DPCA and our Valley fire departments in this effort,” Regina Lane-Haycock, community outreach representative for SRP Safety Connection, said in the release. “We know that CPR is the last line of defense if all other layers of protection have failed. It is important to provide access to this training to our community.”

​Layers of protection include adult supervision, barriers to prevent access to water, Coast-Guard approved life vests, classes in swimming and CPR with rescue breaths.

About SRP

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than 1 million customers. SRP is also the metropolitan area’s largest supplier of water, delivering about 800,000 acre-feet annually to municipal, urban and agricultural water users.

About DPCA

The Drowning Prevention Coalition, a community based organization comprised of parents, health and safety professionals and business leaders, exists to provide a forum to prevent drowning and near drowning through the promotion of education, legislative action and enhanced product safety. Go to preventdrownings.org.

