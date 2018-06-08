Freeway work affects drivers headed west this weekend

Motorists traveling to the West Valley this weekend should allow extra time and plan ahead to avoid a closure of westbound Interstate 10 between 51st and 67th avenues for construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between 51st and 67th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday, June 8, to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10.

With heavy traffic and delays expected, ADOT recommends drivers consider alternate routes such as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17.

During the closure, westbound I-10 traffic can exit the freeway at 51st Avenue, detour either north to McDowell Road or south to Van Buren Street and return to westbound I-10 at 67th Avenue, according to ADOT.

The newly built westbound I-10 access road between 51st and 67th avenues also will remain open during construction.

“The closure will allow crews to remove temporary structures on a concrete pier structure, known as a straddle bent, that will support one of the flyover bridges connecting I-10 with the South Mountain Freeway,” ADOT officials reported in a release.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and an alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix.

Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT officials stated there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions will occur in the area for a number of reasons, including weather.

For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.