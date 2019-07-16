Full closure of northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway among scheduled road restrictions

(ADOT)

A section of northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the southeast valley is scheduled to close this weekend for work-zone setup and pavement removal work.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises travelers to allow extra time and plan to use detours while all northbound travel lanes on the Price Freeway are closed between Warner Road and the U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 22, according to a release.

All northbound Price Freeway on-ramps also will be closed from Chandler Boulevard to U.S. 60, as well as the Price Freeway northbound ramps connecting to U.S. 60, as a result of the full closure.

The northbound Price Freeway off-ramps at Ray Road and Warner Road will be open. However, expect heavy delays and consider alternate northbound routes, including McClintock Drive or Dobson Road, while the freeway is closed, ADOT says.

Drivers can use the following detours:

From northbound Price Freeway to eastbound U.S. 60: Exit at Ray Road and proceed east to Dobson Road. Travel north on Dobson Road to access U.S. 60.

From northbound Price Freeway to westbound U.S. 60: Exit at Ray Road and proceed west to McClintock Drive. Travel north on McClintock Drive to access US 60.

Northbound Price Freeway: Use the northbound Price Freeway frontage road.

Other road restrictions scheduled for this week include:

The southbound Price Freeway off- and on-ramps at Elliot Road will be closed nightly from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, through the morning of Friday, July 19. The southbound right lane between Guadalupe and Warner roads also will be closed during the ramp closures.

The work is occurring in conjunction with an improvement project to add one travel lane in each direction to the Price Freeway between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). Go to azdot.gov/PriceFreewayImprovements.

