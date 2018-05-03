Funding north-south roadways outside town, covered arena added to tentative budget

The Queen Creek town manager’s proposed budget for 2018-19 has been increased $22.5 million by a council committee to help fund north-south roadways outside the town and add a covered arena to the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre.
Town Manager John Kross and his staff had prepared a budget of $229.4 million, the town council was told at a meeting May 2.
The council’s budget committee, made up of council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman and Dawn Oliphant, met April 25-26 to review the town manager’s proposed budget.
The committee is recommending approval of a $251.9 million budget, said Councilman Benning, chairman of the council’s budget committee.
That is 9.8 percent higher than what was recommended by the town manager.
“The recommended budget totals about $252 million for all funds. This is an increase of $22.5 million over the town manager’s recommended budget,” Councilman Benning said.
“The increase consists of the $22 million apportionment for north-south roadways outside of the town boundaries as well as a $500,000 apportionment for s second covered arena at Horseshoe Park,” 20464 E. Riggs Road, he said.
“As the chair said, this is one of the unique times where there was actually a change to the town manager’s recommended budget,” Scott McCarty, the town’s finance director and chief financial officer, said at the May 2 council meeting.
Roads outside of town that would be constructed with the $22 million are:
- Ellsworth Road, Germann Road to State Route 24 in Mesa, adding one lane in each direction at a cost of $10 million, which significantly alleviates the Ellsworth corridor, according to a slide presentation Mr. McCarty showed at the meeting.
- Signal Butte Road, Germann Road to Pecos Road in Mesa, adding a full street with no sidewalk or landscaping at a cost of $6 million for a half-street, which moderately alleviates Ellsworth Road congestion, according to the presentation.
- Meridian Road, Germann Road to State Route 24 in Pinal County, a full street with no sidewalk or landscaping, with an initial intergovernmental agreement already approved, which is to cost $6 million, which significantly reduces traffic to Ellsworth Road and Ironwood Road, according to the presentation.
“Those are the three projects that, working with the public works department, they felt that the $22 million could be appropriate for to get those projects moving,” Mr. McCarty said.
Not funded with the $22.5 million increase in the budget, but mentioned in the slide presentation, is the need for adding one lane in each direction on Ironwood Road, Germann Road to State Route 24 in Pinal County, which would cost $6 million to $8 million and which would significantly alleviate Ironwood Road congestion.
The council is slated to adopt a tentative 2018-19 budget at a May 16 meeting, hold a public hearing June 6 on the final budget and on June 20 adopt the property tax levy.
Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and public hearings are held after 7 p.m. in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or https://www.facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist