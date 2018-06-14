Gateway Church of Christ serving the Queen Creek community

Vacation Bible School, youth ministry, small groups, Bible classes, community service and a welcoming atmosphere are part of what makes the Gateway Church of Christ a light in the Queen Creek community.

“Our goal is to know God and make God known,” elder David Hinkle said in a release. “We’re a family that tries its best to show Jesus.”

Located in Villages Office Suites, 22709 S. Ellsworth Road Suite No. F101 behind Serrano’s Mexican Food, the Gateway church was originally a “church plant” of the Mesa Church of Christ. In 2003, the group began meeting in Higley Elementary School in Gilbert and moved to the current location in 2016, according to the release.

It is a New Testament church that seeks to follow the original church that Jesus established in the Bible.

Gateway desires to “equip our congregation to be Christ to neighbors, coworkers, and family members,” elder Mark McPeak said in the release,

“Dedicated Bible teachers at Gateway inform all age groups of God’s love and grace through weekly Sunday morning classes and Children’s Bible Hour,” according to the release.

Throughout the week, small groups meet in members’ homes for fellowship, support and study. Sixth-12th graders have weekly Life groups, an annual mission trip, Leadership Training for Christ, summer camp, and regular activities such as cookout-swim parties, fire-pit devotionals, movie nights and water-park trips, according to the release.

Men’s breakfasts, Comedy Night, Coffee Night, Ladies’ Bible Study, church fellowships and service projects are some of the ways members get to know each other and help one another during times of need.

“We must learn to be missionaries in our own culture. That’s what we’re determined to do: equip our congregation to be Christ to neighbors, coworkers, and family members,” Mr. McPeak said in the release.

Visitors are encouraged to come on Sunday mornings. Bible classes begin at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m.

A “Shipwrecked” Vacation Bible School is 9 a.m.-noon June 25-29, according to http://www.gatewaycofc.org/events/.

For more information, call 480-497-6125, visit www.gatewaycofc.org or email office@gatewaycofc.org. Dress is casual and all are welcome, according to the release.

