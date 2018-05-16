General Plan approved by voters May 15, according to unofficial results

Voters overwhelmingly approved the Queen Creek General Plan in the Proposition 405 all-mail election ending May 15, according to unofficial results.
A total of 3,086 (84 percent) voted yes and 603 (16 percent) voted no, according to results last updated at 8:02 p.m. May 15 on the Maricopa County recorder’s website.
A total of 3,697 ballots were cast, which is a 15.60 percent turnout for the 23,700 registered voters, according to the website.
The Queen Creek General Plan serves as the town’s road map to guide development, manage growth and conserve natural resources, according to a release.
The General Plan identifies goals and policies, and integrates plans related to land use, growth area, transportation, parks, trails and open space, environmental planning, water resources and economic development.
The General Plan is required to be updated every 10 years, according to the release.
Combining input from the community over the past year and integrating the town’s planning documents, the General Plan was updated and approved by town council. To become effective, the community must ratify, or approve the General Plan update.
To review the General Plan Update or for more information, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQC.
