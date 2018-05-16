General Plan approved by voters May 15, according to unofficial results

May 16th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The unofficial results in a graph on the county recorder’s website, https://recorder.maricopa.gov.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the Queen Creek General Plan in the Proposition 405 all-mail election ending May 15, according to unofficial results.

A total of 3,086 (84 percent) voted yes and 603 (16 percent) voted no, according to results last updated at 8:02 p.m. May 15 on the Maricopa County recorder’s website.

A total of 3,697 ballots were cast, which is a 15.60 percent turnout for the 23,700 registered voters, according to the website.

The Queen Creek General Plan serves as the town’s road map to guide development, manage growth and conserve natural resources, according to a release.

The General Plan identifies goals and policies, and integrates plans related to land use, growth area, transportation, parks, trails and open space, environmental planning, water resources and economic development.

The General Plan is required to be updated every 10 years, according to the release.

Combining input from the community over the past year and integrating the town’s planning documents, the General Plan was updated and approved by town council. To become effective, the community must ratify, or approve the General Plan update.

To review the General Plan Update or for more information, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQC.

 

 

 

 

    The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie