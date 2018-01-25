General Plan special election slated for May 15 in Queen Creek

Deadline to file arguments ‘for’ or ‘against’ is Feb. 14
On Sept. 20, the Queen Creek Town Council approved Resolution 1165-17 adopting the “Town of Queen Creek 2018 General Plan” and submitting it to the qualified voters of the town at a special election to be held May 15.
Copies of the “Town of Queen Creek 2018 General Plan” are available for viewing at the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road; at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road; and online at queencreek.org.
The last day to file arguments “for” or “against” the ballot proposition is 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Arguments must be filed electronically by e-mail to jennifer.robinson@queencreek.org.
Arguments are limited to 300 words and must contain the sworn statement of each person sponsoring it. The address and phone number for each signer is also required on the argument but will not be printed in the publicity pamphlet.
At the time of filing, a $200 deposit is required to offset proportional costs of printing the pamphlet.
For additional information on submitting an argument and/or payment electronically, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 480-358-3210 or 480-358-3211 or jennifer.robinson@queencreek.org.