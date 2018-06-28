Get Arizona travel identification meeting federal standards with online ease

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is easing the process for Arizona residents to get the Voluntary Travel I.D.

According to a press release, fliers must have that particular identification or another form of federally accepted identification like a U.S. Passport as of Oct. 1, 2020 since the U.S. Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept standard Arizona driver’s licenses or I.D.s at airport security checkpoints.

MVD is helping customers find offices to obtain the Voluntary Travel I.D. through online access, the release said of MVD adding a “Voluntary Travel I.D. Locations and Information” link on the “Hours and Locations” page at www.azdot.gov/mvd.

The link directs customers to nearby offices providing the identification card services; office appointments can also be made online at ServiceArizona.com, the release stated.

That particular identification is an Arizona driver’s license or ID card that meets additional identification requirements of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005, the release said, since standard Arizona licenses or ID cards do not conform to the federal REAL ID requirements.

State law reportedly says steps must be taken voluntarily by the license or card holder to get the Voluntary Travel I.D. at an MVD office or authorized third-party location, the release detailed.

“The Voluntary Travel I.D. is available at all MVD locations and 37 Third Party offices that are full-service providers,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards in a prepared statement. “We encourage customers to make an online appointment to get the Voluntary Travel I.D., and we’ve added a link to clearly show which offices provide this service.”

The cost is $25 for renewals and first-time issues, the release said, noting that the credential is valid for eight years.

For a list of examples of identification documents and more information, go to the “Driver Services” section at www.azdot.gov.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.