Girl, 3, found unresponsive in pool in Queen Creek, transported to hospital

A 3-year-old girl found unresponsive Friday in a swimming pool northeast of East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department crews were dispatched to the 21000 block of East Nightingale for a drowning at 6:11 p.m. on April 19, Constance Halonen-Wilson, Town of Queen Creek public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“A 3-year-old female was found in the pool unresponsive; she was transported via helicopter to Banner Cardon’s,” Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.

Cardon Children’s Medical Center is at 1400 S. Dobson Road in Mesa.

