Groundwater-replenishment costs lowering for many Queen Creek property tax bills

Beginning in fiscal year 2020-21, Queen Creek water customers who were paying $721 an acre-foot for groundwater-replenishment costs in their property-tax bills will be paying approximately $300 an acre-foot.

An acre-foot is a common measurement for water and is 325,851 gallons — or enough water to cover an acre of land, about the size of a football field and 1 foot deep — according to azwater.gov.

The policy change affects the amounts paid by utility customers and property owners in subdivisions developed between 1996 and 2003, Finance Director Scott McCarty and Utilities Director Paul Gardner said in a memo to Queen Creek Town Council.

The Town of Queen Creek operates a water system that serves nearly 30,000 customers and extends outside of the Queen Creek town limits, providing services to residents and non-residents.

The town has an established long-term assured water supply through each property owner’s individual membership in the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District, according to the memo to the council.

“As required under the Arizona Groundwater Management Act, all groundwater provided to developed properties after 1996 must be replenished. Generally, all subdivisions greater than five parcels are subject to this requirement,” according to the memo.

The council at a meeting June 5 was briefed on the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District groundwater 2019-20 preliminary results and the plan to communicate the information to area homeowners.

There are 69 housing subdivisions in the town built prior to 2004, with a total of 13,405 lots with 7,145 acre-feet reported to the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District; and 77 subdivisions built after 2004, with a total of 17,790 lots and 4,850 acre-feet reported to CAGRD, according to a graphic shown at the meeting.

“For every gallon of water we take out of the aquifer, we got to put that back and our putting-back plan has involved using the CAGRD to help meet our replenishment requirements,” Mr. McCarty said at the council meeting.

“What is CAGRD? It is a separate entity that we use on a regional basis to meet our water-replenishment requirements. The way that works is that when a parcel flips from ag(riculture) into residential use, there’s a mathematical calculation that says that parcel of land has so many CAGRD credits and over subsequent years you can use that credit to help meet your groundwater-replenishment requirements, and for the amount between what you used and the credit, that amount shows up on your property-tax bill,” he said.

The objective of the Town Council has been to increase the use of the credits to reduce or eliminate the amount on the property-tax bill, he said.

The council has increased the town’s long-term water resource portfolio by acquiring new water resources, including 175,000 acre-feet of groundwater extinguishment credits, according to the memo from Mr. McCarty and Mr. Gardner.

“As a result of that acquisition, council subsequently approved Resolution No. 1256-19 that authorized the accelerated use of pre-2004 CAGRD subdivision groundwater credits. In the future, as current CAGRD credits are exhausted, (groundwater extinguishment credits) will be assigned to each subdivision, essentially replenishing CAGRD credits that can be used against each subdivision’s future CAGRD assessment. In most cases, the result either eliminated or greatly reduced a subdivision’s overall CAGRD responsibility,” they said in the memo.

Town staff members will be targeting the impacted neighborhoods with information about changes to their upcoming CAGRD assessments through NextDoor and HOA social media communication channels.

“We’re always appreciative of the opportunity to share good news, like a reduction in CAGRD charges. However, due to the complexities of the topics and it not being top-of-mind for a lot of people, we really want to start with a baseline of information in addition to the public-policy changes,” Constance Halonen-Wilson, public information officer for the Town of Queen Creek, said to the council.

Information about Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District is at QueenCreek.org/CAGRD.

