Group matches those who served in the military with suitable careers

The Arizona Corporate Council on Veteran Careers matches transitioning military service members and veterans with suitable professions.

Formed in 2016, the group’s goal is to enhance opportunities for those who’ve served to have careers suiting their talents. More than 20 companies and organizations are involved in efforts of recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans in the Arizona workforce, according to a press release.

The council works with large corporations, non-profit and government entities to help that demographic connect veterans and employers, the release added.

While veteran employment rates in Arizona have improved in recent years, veterans continue to get jobs that they are overqualified for, which is a status referred to as “underemployment,” the release said.

In some cases, this happens because veterans’ difficulty showcasing themselves on resumes and in interviews; in other cases, employers don’t understand how military skills and leadership translate to civilian, corporate roles, the release noted.

A 2017 survey of Arizona veterans conducted by the Arizona Coalition for Military Families revealed 50 percent of veterans reported they had no opportunities for career growth or advancement within their current company and two-thirds felt they had no opportunity for pay advancement.

Addressing this issue, the Arizona Corporate Council on Veteran Careers was launched in late 2016 by APS and USAA with the Arizona Coalition for Military Families and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, the release noted.

The council addresses issues like veteran underemployment by engaging with the corporate sector on veteran hiring practices, career paths, and mentoring and development, the release stated of getting more career opportunities for Arizona veterans using their skills and experience in jobs that don’t just “pay the bills.”

For more information on how to join the Arizona Corporate Council on Veteran Careers, visit azveterancareers.org.

