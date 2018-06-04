Health management company has new name and expands mission to improve ailing system

The management company behind The CORE Institute and Banner Health has adopted a new name: HOPCo – Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company – and expanded its mission to improve outcomes while lowering costs.

Efforts to lower costs include creating unique, proprietary I.T. tools and decision support platforms that allow physicians and hospitals to easily drive evidence-based medicine, track and prevent complications in real time, and decrease the overall cost of care while aligning physicians, payor, and hospitals, according to a press release.

“We are perhaps the only highly specialized, vertically integrated company with a proven track record in payor reform strategies including population health management,” said Dr. David J. Jacofsky, HOPCo’s chairman/CEO, in a prepared statement. “From managing physician practices in new and unique ways, to partnering with hospitals and payors, HOPCo’s management services are delivering optimum patient care and increased profitability through value creation. We will take on full population-based risk in the musculoskeletal space based on our platform’s performance.”

Dr. Jacofsky added that they’re able to produce validated predictive analytics “assuring patients the best likelihood of a good outcome.”

The company’s preeminent role in Clinically Integrated Networks with managing population health through its medical economics team, claims analytic tools, and programs centered around wellness and prevention is detailed on HOPCo’s site at hopco.com, noted the release.

HOPCo’s clients and partners include Banner Health, and The CORE Institute, the largest orthopedic practice in the country’s southwest region, the release said.

